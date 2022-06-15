Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who is currently visiting the UAE.
During the meeting, which took place at Al Shati Palace, Sheikh Mohamed welcomed Kagame, who offered his condolences to the UAE President and people over the passing of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, highlighting his countless humanitarian contributions to the African continent and the world.
Kagame congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on his election as President of the UAE, wishing him success and the UAE further development and prosperity.
He also highlighted his keenness to expand UAE-Rwanda cooperation across different sectors.
Sheikh Mohamed thanked Kagame for his sincere feelings towards the UAE and its people, and expressed his wishes for more growth and prosperity for Rwanda.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; and Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President.