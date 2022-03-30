Abu Dhabi: Emmanuel Macron, President of the French Republic, has awarded Major General Staff Pilot Rashed Mohammed Al Shamsi, Deputy Commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence, the 'Legion of Honour (Knight)', in recognition of his significant contributions to the advancement of military relations between the UAE and France.
This medal is among the highest national decorations in France, and is usually awarded to French or foreign personalities.
Lieutenant-General Pilot Frederic Barizot, Deputy Chief-of-Staff of the French Air and Space Forces, who is currently visiting the UAE, awarded Major General Staff Pilot Al Shamsi with the honour during a ceremony held at the Air Force and Air Defence Command in Abu Dhabi, in the presence of a number of senior Defence Ministry officers from both countries.
Major General Al Shamsi expressed his thanks and appreciation to the French president for the honour, wishing that relations between the two countries may witness further development and progress.