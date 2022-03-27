Israel: Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met Israel’s Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, during his first official visit to Israel.
They discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between the UAE and Israel as part of the Abraham Accords signed between the two countries. Sheikh Abdullah and Lapid exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments, including the Ukraine crisis.
Sheikh Abdullah thanked Lapid for the warm welcome accorded to him, reaffirming both countries’ common will to enhance their bilateral ties and open up wider prospects for their development partnership at various levels.
He stressed that the UAE-Israel relations have witnessed a continuous growth and development in several spheres since the Abraham Peace Accord was signed, pointing out that the two countries are working together for a prosperous future for their peoples and the peoples of the entire region.
Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the importance of building on the Abraham Accord to achieve peace in the region, consolidate security and stability in the region and meet people’s aspirations for development and prosperity.
He indicated that entrenching regional and global peace and stability is a key drive of the UAE’s foreign policy and part of its 10 principles of the next 50 years. The UAE looks forward to working with its regional and international partners to realise this goal.
The meeting was attended by Mohammad Mahmoud Al Khajah, UAE Ambassador to Israel.