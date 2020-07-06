Dubai: Dubai’s General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has revealed a new sticker which will be placed on the passports of passengers coming into the city after the easing of restrictions.
Immigration officials at Dubai Airport placed stickers with the message, ‘Warm welcome to your second home’ on the passports of residents who were stranded due to coronavirus flight suspensions. The stickers will also be used for tourists who will arrive after July 7.
Major General Mohammad Ahmad Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA-Dubai, said resumption of flights through Dubai Airports is a major step towards resumption of economic activities after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We welcome all tourists and visitors to the country through Dubai Airports. They are always welcome in their second country and we are ready to facilitate their procedures based on highest levels of safety,” Maj Gen Al Marri said in statement.
Brigadier Talal Ahmad Al Shanqiti, general director assistant of Ports Affairs in GDRFA-Dubai, said Dubai is ready to welcome all passengers in cooperation with strategic partners at Dubai Airports.
“Since the flights resumed, Dubai Airports witnessed an increase in the number of passengers. It will be a boost for the economic and investment sectors and restore hope in the tourism sector,” Brig Al Shanqiti said.