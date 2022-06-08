Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received President Faure Gnassingbé of the Republic of Togo at Qasr Shati in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visit of the President of Togo, who offered his condolences and sympathy to Sheikh Mohamed and the people of the UAE on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, praising the role of the late president in the comprehensive development that the UAE is witnessing.
President Faure Gnassingbé also congratulated Sheikh Mohamed on assuming the presidency of the UAE, wishing him success in leading the country towards new horizons of development and progress in various fields. He expressed his country’s aspiration to expand the scope of common interests with the UAE .
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his thanks to the President of Togo for the good feelings he showed towards the UAE and its people, and wished him good health and happiness and his country further progress and prosperity.
During the meeting, the two leaders discussed friendly relations and cooperation opportunities across the economic, developmental and renewable energy fields, which serve the development process in the two countries. They also exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common interest.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbout Al Nahyan, and Dr Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to UAE President.
Attending from the Togolese side were Affoh Atcha-Dedji, Minister of Road, Rail and Air Transport; Sandra Ablamba Johnson, Secretary-General of the Togolese Presidency; Sani Yaya, Minister of Economy and Finance; and Mohamed Saad Ouro, Togo’s Non-resident Ambassador to UAE.