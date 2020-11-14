Dubai: Dozens of exceptional UAE residents who contributed to making the UAE an example in dealing with COVID-19 will be honoured at an annual awards ceremony this year in recognition of their efforts.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, revealed that the 2020 UAE Pioneers Award will be dedicated to honouring those who made every possible effort to make the UAE a role model in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.
On his Twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Brother and sisters, we have issued directives to dedicate the 2020 UAE Pioneers Award to honour exceptional individuals and institutions that turned the UAE into an example in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The nomination campaign will be on the hashtag #UAEPioneers. Everyone will be honoured,”.
The UAE Pioneers Award was first launched in 2014 after Sheikh Mohammed spearheaded a hashtag campaign on social media prompting UAE residents to support and highlight social work in the country.
The UAE Pioneers initiative aims to celebrate the Emirati role models and achievements in various fields and to honour the leading pioneers who contributed to promoting the UAE’s status in various fields. Over the past few years, the initiative honoured a number of individuals and entities for their distinguished innovations and initiatives. The winners are also featured in the yearly UAE Pioneers Book.
In 2019, a total of 14 winners of were honoured, including individuals, groups, and initiatives, who contributed in promoting tolerance in the UAE, while in 2018, a total of 30 awards were handed out. The winners included Louvre Abu Dhabi, Emirates Airlines, the UAE military and Dubai Airports.