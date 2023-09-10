Dubai: The UAE paid tribute to the victims of the earthquake that struck Morocco on Friday by lighting up its iconic landmarks, including the world's tallest skyscraper Burj Khalifa, in the colors of the Moroccan national flag. The earthquake was a strong earthquake that caused widespread damage and loss of life.
In a show of solidarity with Morocco, ADNOC’s building in Abu Dhabi lit up in the colors of the Moroccan flag to support earthquake victims.
The UAE expressed its solidarity with Morocco and offered its sincere condolences to the families of the victims. The UAE has pledged to provide Morocco with all necessary support in the wake of the earthquake. The air bridge will transport critical relief supplies and other essential supplies to the affected areas.
Friday's earthquake toppled buildings not strong enough to withstand such a mighty temblor, trapping people in the rubble and sending others fleeing in terror. A total of 2,122 people were confirmed dead and at least 2,421 others were injured — 1,404 of them critically, the Interior Ministry reported. Most of the dead — 1,351 — were in the Al Haouz district in the High Atlas Mountains, the ministry said.
Flags were lowered across Morocco, as King Mohammed VI ordered three days of national mourning starting Sunday. The army mobilized search and rescue teams, and the king ordered water, food rations and shelters to be sent to those who lost homes. He also called for mosques to hold prayers Sunday for the victims, many of whom were buried Saturday amid the frenzy of rescue work nearby.
Meanwhile, the UAE Embassy in Rabat has called on Emirati citizens currently present in Morocco to be extra cautious and follow instructions and guidelines announced by competent authorities.
The embassy stressed the importance of adhering to the safety guidelines issued by the Moroccan authorities, urging citizens to communicate in emergency situations on 0097180024 or 0097180044444 number and to register for the Twajudi service."