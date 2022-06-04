Dubai: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today visited His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as part of His Highness’s fraternal visits and consultations with the rulers of the emirates.

During the meeting, which took place at Zabeel Palace, Their Highnesses exchanged cordial talk and wished continued welfare, development and progress for the nation, while reviewing a number of issues related to enhancing the comprehensive development drive that the country is witnessing.

Affirming that the UAE is forging ahead with confident steps towards delivering the future for its people and generations to come, Their Highnesses affirmed that the UAE citizens are the mainstay of the national development drive, noting that ensuring their quality of life, social welfare and economic well-being, fulfilling their ambitions, investing in their capabilities and unleashing their potential across various sectors will remain on top of the UAE national priorities.

In this respect, they noted that late Sheikh Zayed and late Sheikh Rashid had dedicated their lives to serving their homeland and fulfilling the ambitions of their people, affirming that nation-building and ensuring a decent life for the UAE people were at the heart of the Founding Fathers’ concerns out of their solid belief in the vital role played by the UAE citizens in ensuring sustainable development and preserving national gains.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

Fujairah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, during their meeting at Rumaila Palace. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, as part of the fraternal visits.

During the meeting, which took place at Rumaila Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Hamad exchanged fraternal talks in continuation of the communication and consultation between the UAE President and the Rulers of the Emirates.

They dealt with a number of issues related to the affairs of the country and its citizens, stressing that Emiratis will always be a top priority for the leadership and the homeland’s development objectives, following the approach of the founding leaders, who dedicated themselves to serving the nation and Emiratis.

They wished further progress for the homeland, prosperity for its people and success for its leadership in serving the country, enhancing its gains and promoting its global stature.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office and Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; a number of Sheikhs and officials.

Umm Al Quwain

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, at the Ruler's Court. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan visited His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, as part of his visits and consultations with the Rulers of the emirates.

During the meeting, which took place at the Ruler’s Court, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud exchanged cordial talk over the national causes and UAE citizens’ affairs, along with all that would further improve the quality of life and welfare of all community members in the country.

They affirmed that caring for the Emirati human capital lies at the heart of the UAE leadership’s priorities since the establishment of the nation at the hands of the Founding Fathers, who, Their Highnesses said, considered their citizens the cornerstone of the drive of development and empowerment in the country. They prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate stability and prosperity for the UAE people and guide the country’s leadership on the path of progress and development.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed, Member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

Ras Al Khaimah

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan with His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, at Nad Al Habbai Palace. Image Credit: WAM

Sheikh Mohamed also visited His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.

During the meeting, which took place at Nad Al Habbai Palace, Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Saud exchanged cordial talks over the national causes and UAE citizens’ affairs along with all that would further improve the quality of life and welfare of all community members.

They affirmed that caring for the Emirati human capital lies at the heart of the UAE leadership’s priorities since the establishment of the nation at the hands of the Founding Fathers, who, Their Highnesses said, considered their citizens the cornerstone of the drive for development and empowerment in the country. They prayed to Allah Almighty to perpetuate stability and prosperity for the UAE people and guide the country’s leadership on the path of progress and development.

— With inputs from WAM