Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Saturday attended the annual March of the Union, which was organised in celebration of the UAE’s 51st National Day.
The march attracted thousands of Emiratis from more than 120 tribes in the UAE, who all marched through the grand stand amid renditions of national songs and folkloric performances. Marchers held UAE flags in a show of loyalty to the UAE’s wise leadership.
The event featured a number of traditional performances, including Emirati dances, music, and horse and camel riding. The participation of hundreds of Emiratis hailing from different tribes in the march showed a strong bond of unity, which has been a key foundation of the UAE since 1971.
A number of senior Sheikhs also took part in performing Yowlah dance, one of the traditional folk arts in the UAE.
The celebrations were attended by of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court. This is in addition to other Sheikhs and senior officials.