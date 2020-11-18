Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Eisa Al Khalifa and Jordan’s King Abdullah II, on Wednesday held a tripartite summit.
The summit focussed on the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the three countries and ways to enhance them to achieve the aspirations of their peoples. Also discussed were regional and international developments of common interest.
Sheikh Mohamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to Bahraini and Jordanian monarchs and his wishes of good health well as progress and prosperity for their peoples.
The three leaders reviewed ways to enhance cooperation and integration in various spheres, particularly healthcare, food, medicine and security, and the efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus and mitigate its economic, health and social impacts.
The talk also touched on regional and international developments, including the Palestinian cause and the need to arrive at a just and comprehensive peace.
The leaders emphasised the strong relations binding their countries and the importance of taking them to higher levels to fulfil their peoples’ aspirations for progress and prosperity.
They also stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultations among Arab countries on various issues of common interest to better serve the Arab causes.
Also present were Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Ali Hammad Al Shamsi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Supreme National Security Council, and the members of the delegations accompanying the kings of Bahrain and Jordan.