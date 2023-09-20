Dubai: Emirati mothers have extended heartfelt congratulations to the mother of UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi on his safe return to the country following the successful completion of the longest Arab space mission.
The women also congratulated UAE leaders and people on Al Neyadi’s historic achievement and safe return home that reflected the pride and joy felt by the entire nation. They expressed their profound pride in the ‘Sultan of Space’ for his remarkable six-month mission onboard the International Space Station, where he made history as the first Arab to perform a spacewalk.
In their heart- touching messages addressing Al Neyadi’s mother, a group of Emirati women expressed their deep pride and admiration for the space hero who fulfilled the dream of the late Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. They also paid rich tributes to UAE leaders for their unwavering support for the nation’s youth.
Their sentiments beautifully reflect the strong sense of unity and shared pride among Emiratis. Sultan Al Neyadi’s achievements are indeed a source of inspiration for all, and his success is a testament to the talent and determination of Emirati youth.
They all said that Al Neyadi is not her son only but the son of all Emiratis. They also wished greater success, progress and prosperity for the UAE and Emirati youth. “You reaped what you have sown,” one of mothers told Al Neyadi’s mother.