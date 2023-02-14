“Over the past decades, you have established a global platform to help shape future governments. You have brought together thinkers and decision makers from around the world to explore solutions to the challenges of today and tomorrow. And that mission is more vital than ever now,” he said.

He called for avoiding short-term policymaking that delays taking on the big tests we face and ultimately makes those challenges even more intractable. “We must set some global governance and review great multilateralism for the 21st century. And we must act at the speed and scale that are fast moving. This applies to every challenge we face, from tackling the climate catastrophe and advancing sustainable development to achieving peace and safeguarding human rights including the rights of future generations. In all of these and more, government action is critical, but not enough. We need everyone across the private sector, civil society and beyond to work together for the common goods. This is our common agenda. United Nations will continue to make the most of our convening power as a platform for solutions, including at the summit of the future next year, that addresses our ambition to unite behind solutions that can shape a better future for all,” Guterres added.