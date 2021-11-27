Umm Al Emarat Park in Abu Dhabi is all set to welcome visitors on December 2 for UAE's 50th National Day celebrations. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: In celebration of the UAE’s 50th National Day, Umm Al Emarat Park here is all set to welcome visitors on December 2 to an exciting line-up of cultural activities, fun-filled programmes, delectable food and the launch of the first edition of the Park’s open-air market: The Park Market.

As a tribute to the Year of the 50th, visitors can first visit Umm Al Emarat Park’s ‘Journey through Achievements’ maze that highlights 50 key milestones of the UAE in 50 years. Park visitors can immerse themselves in the maze to enrich their knowledge of the UAE and learn about the nation’s achievements across sectors. Given that the park is a meeting place that builds on the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was known for his devotion to environment and nature, the maze includes a special focus on the late Sheikh Zayed’s vision in turning the desert green.

Fun family day out

With the launch of the Park Market aligning with National Day, visitors can rest assured that there will be no shortage of their favourite National Day mainstays at the park, including storytelling sessions about the UAE’s history, UAE-themed paintings, food and more.

The Park Market is set to take place every weekend until the end of March, and it will bring the community together to experience a fun family day out filled with local food and entertainment. Through its partnership with Silal, Abu Dhabi’s new fresh produce and agritech company, the Park Market will offer locally-grown organic fruit and vegetables to further create value for local produce, uplift local farmers, and promote sustainable shopping.

Boutique fashion to bespoke jewellery

Visitors can also look forward to experiencing a variety of dining options and enjoy homemade retail items from unique hand-crafted items, boutique fashion for adults and children and bespoke jewellery. Artists, designers and local talents are showcasing their artistry and family-friendly entertainment as well as fitness and wellness classes on the Park Market calendar.

Rasha Kablawi, head of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Corporate Affairs and Communication Department, said: “We are very excited to mark the UAE’s 50th National Day at the park and celebrate the nation that we all call home with a variety of activities that reflect the achievements of the nation and the culture of its people.”

Back-to-back movies

Umm Al Emarat Park will also be screening the official National Day celebration that is taking place in Hatta and will broadcast the spectacular theatrical show at 5.30pm via its big cinema screen located in the Amphitheatre.

Other family-friendly activities that will be taking place in the Park include the BOUNCE pop-up trailer for those in the mood of trying new tricks; artist Rand Abdul Jabbar’s performance art piece, which has been re-imagined for Abu Dhabi Art and displayed within the grounds of Umm Al Emarat Park’s Botanic Garden and Shade House; back-to-back movies for the whole family at Cinema in the Park; and animal feeding and fun pony or camel rides at the Animal Barn.

Park at a glance:

• Umm Al Emarat Park is open from 8am to 12 midnight with the last ticket sale at 11pm.

• The Park Market takes place on Fridays and Saturdays, from 4pm to 11pm, in addition to Thursday, December 2.