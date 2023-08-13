Abu Dhabi: The UAE has welcomed the United Nations' announcement of the successful operation of unloading oil from the decaying tanker FSO Safer off the coast of Yemen in the Red Sea.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) praised the United Nations, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, and donor nations for their supportive role in the oil unloading operation from the deteriorating tanker.
This effort averted an environmental and humanitarian disaster, safeguarding both the region and the global community.