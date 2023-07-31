Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that targeted the Bajaur region of northwestern Pakistan, which killed more than 50 people and injured about 200.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs underscored the UAE’s firm denouncement of such heinous acts.
It reiterated the UAE’s steadfast rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism that threaten security, stability, and stand in contrast to fundamental humanitarian values and principles.
Expressing profound condolences, the Ministry extended its sympathies to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly the families of the victims, wishing all injured victims a swift recovery in the aftermath of this dreadful terrorist act.