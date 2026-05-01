UAE welcomes IMO move urging Iran to stop attacks on commercial shipping

Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, and Dr. Shaikha Salem Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi have stated that, "The MEPC’s decision recognises that in the Arabian Gulf, environmental harm is never localised. Protecting the marine environment of the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman is a cornerstone of regional food, water, and economic security. We condemn any attacks on infrastructure and commercial vessels, which risk triggering consequences that could spiral out of control, harm the region’s unique biodiversity, and disrupt the fishing and navigation activities which are a lifeline for millions of people across the region”.