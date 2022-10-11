The UAE welcomed the Republic of Lebanon and the State of Israel reached an agreement on the demarcation of a maritime border and expressed its appreciation for the tireless efforts undertaken by the United States to mediate between the two countries.
The UAE also expressed its hope that this step would contribute to strengthening regional stability.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) praised efforts to reach the agreement, stressing that they represent a constructive and practical step to advance prosperity and development and achieve the economic interests of both countries.
The Ministry stressed the importance of the two countries' cooperation to enhance economic interests and bolster regional peace and security.