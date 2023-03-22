Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice -President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, took to his twitter account to congratulate the peoples of the UAE and Arab and Islamic countries during the holy month of Ramadan.
“All congratulations to the people of the UAE and all Arab and Islamic peoples on the occasion of Ramadan... May Allah bless us and you with goodness, mercy, security and faith. And may God accept the good deeds from us and you,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.