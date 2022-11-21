Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Monday received President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan, who is currently on an official visit to the UAE.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed and Berdimuhamedov discussed bilateral relations and ways to boost cooperation across various fields.
The two leaders also exchanged views on the latest regional and international issues of mutual concern
Tweeting on the occasion, Sheikh Mohammed posted a number of pictures of the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council; Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, and Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure. The meeting was also attended by senior officials from both sides.
“Our bilateral relations with countries of central Asia are constantly developing so do our joint investments. Our airlines link us with them commercially, economically, and touristically. We look forward to greater and wider governmental cooperation,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.