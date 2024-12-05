Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates continues its efforts to support the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and alleviate their suffering.
The UAE was among the first countries to respond to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, focusing on supporting vital sectors and providing humanitarian and medical aid by air, land, and sea.
The German Press Agency (DPA), citing data from the Financial Tracking Service of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, reported that the UAE topped the list of countries providing the most support to the people of Gaza between October 2023 and November 2024.
The UAE’s contributions, valued at US$828 million, represented 42 per cent of the total aid provided.