Jakarta: The UAE is the top Arab destination for Russian investments and is the largest Arab investor in Russia, according to a senior Russian official.
Valentina Matvienko, the Russian Federation Council Speaker, highlighted these points during a meeting with Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), discussed as they discussed ways of enhancing cooperation between the two friendly countries, especially in the parliamentary field, in line with the support these relations enjoy from the leadership and governments of the two countries.
During the meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in the Indonesian capital Jakarta, the two sides acknowledged the role of parliamentary diplomacy in serving state policies and strengthening international security and peace.
They commended the mission of the eight-member IPU Task Force for the peaceful resolution of the crisis in Ukraine, led by MP Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi of the United Arab Emirates.
Saqr Ghobash stressed the importance of strengthening and continuity of communication, coordination and strategic parliamentary dialogue between the two sides, and unifying positions, visions and orientations on various issues of common interest in various regional and international parliamentary forums, especially in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, with the importance of exchanging experiences, knowledge and parliamentary practices.
For her part, Matvienko stressed the need for parliamentary relations keeping pace with the strategic partnership relations between the two countries, and the development they are witnessing at various economic, commercial, cultural, energy and technology levels.