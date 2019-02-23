Abu Dhabi to host OIC's Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on Friday
ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi will host the 46th session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, this Friday, March 1, 2019.
The agenda will include a number of political, social, and economic topics, along with challenges facing the Muslim world.
The session's agenda, which is held under the theme "50 years of Islamic cooperation: Road map for prosperity and development", includes the follow-up of aspects of economic coordination that will push the level of cooperation and raise it towards new horizons.
Shaikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, will inaugurate the meeting on 1st March, 2019, in the presence of Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC Secretary-General, with the participation of 56 member states and five observer states.
The friendly country of India has been named as the guest of honour in view of its great global political stature as well as its time-hounoured and deeply rooted cultural and historical legacy, and its important Islamic component.
The UAE welcomes this large number of participating countries and looks forward to a fruitful constructive dialogue for the establishment of cooperation programmes that advance the interests of the OIC member states.
It also looks forward to a conference that will strengthen the role of the organisation in strengthening the bonds of joint Islamic action.
During the two-day conference, which coincides with the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the OIC, the foreign ministers will discuss a range of issues regarding peace and stability in the Muslim world, as well as the integration and cooperation among the OIC members.
The ministers will also discuss ways to enhance development opportunities and inter-cooperation by looking for opportunities to accelerate the pace of economic-cooperative development.
The Council of Foreign Ministers is considering supporting initiatives to promote peace and security, counter extremism, combat the exploitation of religion and hate speech by inculcating the values of moderation and tolerance.
The Council will also discuss decisions related to economic, humanitarian, science, technology, informatics, legal, regulatory, media, administrative and financial matters, as well as the OIC-2025: Programme of Action.