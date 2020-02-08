Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE will celebrate on Sunday the return of the country’s soldiers serving in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition carrying out Operation Restoring Hope to back the government's legitimacy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid rich tribute to the soldiers, describing them as the Union protectors.

On his twitter page, Sheikh Mohammed said: “A well-deserved tribute goes out to the UAE soldiers coming back to their homeland from Yemen. They have been an integral part of the Operation Restoring Hope and helped establish peace in the region. They have contributed to humanitarian works in 22 governorates, benefiting millions of families. They also contributed to building and developing huge development projects in the Yemeni governorates. Welcome back union protectors”.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, said that the nation is very proud of and grateful to the soldiers coming back from Yemen for their service and sacrifices.

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed tweeted: “Tomorrow is an exceptionally proud day for the UAE as we celebrate & honor our heroes for their participation in the Arab coalition in Yemen. On behalf of the whole nation, we are grateful for your service & your sacrifice. You truly are the embodiment of the spirit of the UAE”.

Dr Anwar Bin Mohammad Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, also said that the nation is very grateful for the soldiers’ distinguished participation in the Arab Coalition in Yemen. He tweeted: “The UAE celebrates with pride & honor the courage & sacrifice of the heroes of our armed forces. The nation is grateful for their distinguished participation in the Arab Coalition in Yemen. Thank you for your service & valor”.