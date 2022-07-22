Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned a terrorist attack that targeted a federal police station in Salah Al Din Governorate in the north of Iraq, which resulted in deaths and injuries to police personnel.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed the UAE’s strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The Ministry underscored the UAE’s solidarity and stance with Iraq in the face of terrorism as it takes measures to protect its sovereignty, security and stability. The statement also stressed the UAE’s keenness to ensure the security and stability of Iraq.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Iraq and to the families of the victims of this heinous crime, and wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured.