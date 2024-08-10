Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates has condemned and denounced in the strongest terms Israel's targeting of Al-Tabin school, located in Daraj district, eastern Gaza, which led to dozens of deaths and injuries to innocent civilians.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the UAE's categorical rejection of the targeting of civilians and civilian facilities. Furthermore, the Ministry underlined the importance of ensuring the immediate, safe, sustainable, and unhindered delivery of humanitarian, relief and medical aid to the brotherly Palestinians.
The Ministry reaffirmed the need for an immediate ceasefire to prevent further loss of life, reiterating the importance of protecting civilians and civilian institutions, according to international law including international treaties, and the need to ensure that they are not targeted during conflict.
The UAE called on the international community to intensify efforts to avoid further fueling the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, and to advance all efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace.