Abu Dhabi: The UAE strongly condemned the terrorist bombing that targeted a mosque in the city of Peshawar in northwestern Pakistan and resulted in the death and injury of numerous people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of human values and principles.
The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people and to the families of victims of this heinous crime, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
The powerful explosion killed at least 46 people and left about 157 injured, according to Peshawar Police Chief Mohammad Aijaz Khan.
Hospital officials said at least 147 people were wounded, with many of them in critical condition.
Prime Minister Shebaz Sharif called the blast a suicide attack. There were at least 260 people in the mosque, police official Sikandar Khan added.