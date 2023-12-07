Abu Dhabi: The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, over the crash of a Royal Saudi Air Force fighter jet in Dhahran, which resulted in the martyrdom of its crew.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, and to the families of the martyrs of this tragedy.
On Thursday, two crew members lost their lives in a fighter jet crash during a training mission in Dhahran. The incident occurred at 12:50 pm local time at King Abdulaziz Air Base, according to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).
Brigadier General Turki Al Maliki, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, stated that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the accident. He expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for their acceptance as martyrs.