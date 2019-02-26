Abu Dhabi: ‘New horizons of cooperation’ are being explored by the UAE and South Korea after His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, started a state visit to South Korea for talks with its President Moon Jae-in.
The UAE and South Korea are looking at cooperation in various fields such as 5G technology, information technology, security and defence, according to an official announcement by South Korean President Moon Jae-in’s office.
“I have arrived in South Korea, a country with which we have strong strategic ties. We look forward to opening new horizons of cooperation and forging constructive partnerships,” Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed said on his twitter account on Tuesday.
Shaikh Mohammad visited the Korean National Assembly.
“I am pleased to visit the Korean National Assembly and meet with its leaders. Parliamentary relations are an important part of the close relationship between our friendly countries and peoples,” the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi added on twitter.
Shaikh Mohammad also visited Samsung’s most advanced facilities in Hwaseong, South Korea, touring Samsung’s fifth-generation semiconductor showroom and production line.
Earlier, Shaikh Mohammad visited Seoul National Cemetery, where he laid a wreath at the memorial, for those who sacrificed their lives for the country.
“The commemoration of those who sacrificed themselves in defence of their homeland, and to keep this memory alive in the minds and hearts of generations, is the least that can be offered to them. This remarkable national landmark honours the sacrifices made by the Korean people which were instrumental in the country’s breakthrough towards progress, success and leadership,” Shaikh Mohammad said.
During the visit, the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, Adnoc, signed three framework agreements with Korean energy companies. The agreements will explore upstream exploration and production opportunities, potential downstream investments and bunkering opportunities for both crude oil and liquified natural gas (LNG).