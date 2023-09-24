Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, paid homage to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan who passed away today.
In a heartfelt message on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed described the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Mejren as one of Dubai’s true and faithful men.
“Today, Dubai bids farewell to Sheikh Mohammed bin Sheikh Mejren bin Sultan, one of its virtuous men and loyal advisors who was a contemporary of Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed, may God have mercy on them. He was known for his sound opinion and wisdom that stemmed from his love and loyalty to the country’s rulers and people,” Sheikh Mohammed said.
“May Allah Almighty bestow mercy on him, grant him a spacious place in Paradise and grant his family and us patience,” Sheikh Mohammed added.