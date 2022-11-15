Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday met with a number of local dignitaries, heads of Dubai government entities and businessmen at his Majlis at Zabeel Palace in Dubai.
The meeting was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE.
During the meeting, Sheikh Mohammed said that development is a continuous process aimed at achieving the nation’s goals and aspirations. He highlighted the importance of partnerships between the public and private sectors to help realise the vision of the UAE and Dubai and accelerate the country’s development. The meeting also discussed efforts to further improve government services and enhance the business-friendly legislative framework, which is vital to consolidate Dubai’s status as a preferred investment destination.
Building partnerships
Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation for the efforts undertaken by various stakeholders to accelerate the UAE’s development journey and meet the needs of the community. Productive partnerships between the public and private sectors over the last five decades have enabled the UAE to make significant achievements in various spheres and earn global recognition, he said.
Sheikh Mohammed stressed the importance of exploring new public-private partnerships and discovering solutions to challenges that stand in the way of cooperation between the two sectors. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the need to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs and showcase the experiences of successful Emirati businessmen. He further said that the nation’s youth play a major role in strengthening the UAE’s leadership in various sectors.
The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council; and Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council.