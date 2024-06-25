Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has issued Executive Council Decision No. 38 of 2024 forming the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Rashid School of Government (MBRSG).

The Board will be chaired by the Director-General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department. Its members will include representatives from the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Dubai Digital Authority.