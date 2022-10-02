Sharjah: Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, on Sunday inaugurated the 'Mobile Service Centre Vehicle' in the presence of senior police officials.
The launch comes as part of the efforts made by Sharjah Police to improve the services it provides to the public, and is in line with the Ministry of Interior’s strategy aimed at enhancing customer satisfaction with services provided by police services in the UAE.
Maj Gen Al Shamsi said the new vehicle is a continuation of plans by Sharjah Police to expand the provision of services in all cities and regions of the emirate.
Lt Col Khalid Mohammed Al Kai, director of the police's Vehicles and Drivers Licencing Department, said the vehicle is equipped with all smart systems in keeping pace with the recent developments, and will work to provide proactive services to customers wherever they are.