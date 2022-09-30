“As life’s demands increase, some of us may neglect their health because they have no time to see the doctor, or in some cases the elderly are resistant to visiting the clinic, while others may want more privacy when seeking their care. That is why we are launching our new mobile offering today. Through this new clinic we can provide our patients with access to a wide range of preventive and curative specialised services for our patients at their homes and with the same high levels of quality and safety that we follow in our centers. Through tapping into the specialists at our multi-speciality centers spread across Abu Dhabi, we are also able to send the specialised doctors to our patients based on their medical needs,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting chief executive officer at AHS.