Abu Dhabi: A series of new mobile public clinics launched by the Ambulatory Healthcare Services will now provide preventive and treatment services across Abu Dhabi Emirate.
Through the clinics, AHS, the outpatient wing of public health provider, the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha), will provide comprehensive screening programmes, including premarital, Ifhas and employment screenings, as well as vaccination services, physiotherapy, body mass analyses, hearing tests, vision tests, and a range of diagnostic services. In a statement, Seha said these mobile clinics will provide community members with easy access to quality medical services.
Preventive care
“As life’s demands increase, some of us may neglect their health because they have no time to see the doctor, or in some cases the elderly are resistant to visiting the clinic, while others may want more privacy when seeking their care. That is why we are launching our new mobile offering today. Through this new clinic we can provide our patients with access to a wide range of preventive and curative specialised services for our patients at their homes and with the same high levels of quality and safety that we follow in our centers. Through tapping into the specialists at our multi-speciality centers spread across Abu Dhabi, we are also able to send the specialised doctors to our patients based on their medical needs,” said Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting chief executive officer at AHS.
Patients will be able to request specialised doctors from a wide range of specialities, including family medicine, paediatric, internal medicine, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, dermatology and more.
The new mobile clinic services will be available from 8am to 10pm every day, with insurance coverage from 30 providers, as well as competitive prices for patients who pay on their own.