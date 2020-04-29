The aid will help 7,000 medical professionals working to contain the virus

An aid flight being prepared for Nepal. UAE on Wednesday sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to the Philippines. Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday sent an aid plane containing seven metric tons of medical supplies to the Philippines to bolster the country's efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The aid will assist approximately 7,000 medical professionals as they work to contain the virus.

Commenting on the aid delivery, Hamad Saeed Hamad Obaid Alzaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines, said: "Through the provision of critical medical aid, the UAE affirms its commitment to offering a helping hand to the Philippines. Our two countries share a deep partnership between our governments and peoples, and it is our sincere hope that such assistance enables the Philippines to take the necessary action to defend itself against COVID-19."

"The UAE stands in solidarity with all nations working to contain and confront the COVID-19 pandemic," he added.