Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has ordered the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid and provide all the necessary resources and equipment to alleviate the suffering of families affected by the heavy floods in Sudan during the past weeks.

The assistance is in cooperation and coordination with the Ajman’s International humanitarian and Charity Organisation, IHCO, and the concerned official authorities, local charities, the UAE’s citizens and residents.

Based on the directives of Sheikh Humaid, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning, launched a campaign to help the people of Sudan that aimed at collecting Dh10 million in the first phase, in cooperation with the IHCO.

Sheikh Rashid was informed by Dr Khaled Abdelwahab Al Khaja, Executive Director of the IHCO, about the damage caused to some Sudanese states and cities.

Sheikh Rashid emphasised the Government of Ajman’s commitment to providing all support for the fraternal people of Sudan as the Ruler of Ajman had ordered the speedy implementation of several projects in the most affected areas by forming relief teams to contribute to alleviating the suffering of the affected population.

He also indicated that the UAE has been ranked first in providing humanitarian services to all peoples of the world and has proven that it is always proactive in charitable work and supporting every humanitarian work anywhere, through its unique approach aimed to promote charity and humanitarian work.

He also hailed the efforts of the IHCO and its offices in several Arab countries to support the underprivileged.

Al Khaja hailed the directives of the Ruler of Ajman to launch the campaign as a result of the deep-rooted fraternal ties between the two countries.