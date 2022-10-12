President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed the UAE’s endeavour to contribute to strengthening the foundations of global peace and stability to reduce tensions and find diplomatic solutions to crises.
This came during the reception hosted in Saint Petersburg by Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, in honour of Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, where they reviewed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common concern during discussions.
Sheikh Mohamed highlighted the importance of continuing to make unremitting efforts to find political solutions to crises and tensions, stressing the need for dialogue between all parties.
Furthermore, he underscored the UAE’s policy in support of peace and stability on the regional and international arenas, and called for the need to continue serious consultations to resolve the Ukraine crisis through dialogue, negotiation and diplomacy to reach a political settlement in order to achieve global peace and security.
Dr Anwar Mohamed Gargash, Diplomatic Advisor to the UAE President, in a tweet yesterday said: The visit by UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Russia is previously scheduled within the framework of bilateral relations and our independent sovereign options.”
Solution through diplomacy
He added: “However, the escalation of the war in Ukraine requires an urgent solution through diplomacy, dialogue and respect for the rules and principles of international law, and this is the UAE’s firm position.”
Putin hails ties
On his part, Putin hailed the ties between the two countries as important for regional and global stability.
“Despite all the difficulties that exist in the international relations today, ties between Russia and the UAE are an important factor of stability in the region and the entire world,” Putin said.
He hailed Sheikh Mohamed for mediation efforts that helped solve some “really sensitive humanitarian issues” in Ukraine.
Meanwhile Putin told International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) head Rafael Grossi yesterday that the situation around Ukraine’s Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is “of concern”.
‘Excessive politicisation’
At a meeting in St Petersburg shown on Russian state television, Putin told Grossi, the head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog, that Russia was open for dialogue and would discuss “all issues” concerning the facility’s operations.
Putin also said there had been “excessive, dangerous politicisation” of everything to do with nuclear activity.