Abu Dhabi: Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have congratulated President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
His Highness Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah; His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, expressed their warm congratulations on the occasion and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant the leaders continuous wellbeing and more progress and prosperity to the UAE people and other Arab and Muslim nations.
Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates sent similar congratulatory messages to Arab and Muslim leaders on the occasion.
Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers likewise congratulated the UAE leaders on Eid Al Adha.