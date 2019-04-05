Bucharest: Romanian Minister of Culture and National Identity Valer-Daniel Breaz met with the UAE Ambassador to Romania Dr Ahmad Abdullah Al Matroushi, on Friday.

During the meeting, which was held at the ministry’s premises, the two sides explored means of enhancing relations between the two friendly countries in the cultural field.

Dr Al Matroushi called for encouraging the exchange of cultural events between both countries, holding conferences and exhibitions, as well as many arts events that will enhance cultural cooperation and identify the heritage of the two friendly peoples.

He pointed out that the Emirati Cultural Week will be held in Bucharest next June to introduce the UAE’s heritage and culture to Romania, while calling on the Romanian Ministry of Culture to support the UAE Embassy for the success of this event.

Minister Breaz, in turn, praised the development of UAE-Romania ties and expressed his desire to continue strengthening them and the readiness of the ministry to provide all support to ensure the success of the Emirati Cultural Week.