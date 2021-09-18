Abu Dhabi: The UAE has vehemently rejected the resolution adopted this week by the European Parliament regarding the country.
In a statement, Saeed Al Habsi, Director of the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, stated: "The UAE strongly rejected the allegations contained in the resolution, which were previously addressed, rejected, and described as incorrect. Moreover, the resolution completely ignores all the important achievements of the UAE in the field of human rights."
The statement said: "Each country has its own laws and legal institutions, and the UAE constitution and national legislation enshrine the basic rights that provide for the fair treatment of all citizens and residents."