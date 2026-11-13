UAE ranks fifth globally, first in MENA in 2026 industrial quality infrastructure index

Jasem Al Nowais, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, said that national efforts continue to develop an ecosystem that enhancesthe readiness and competitiveness of the UAE’s industrial sectorand strengthens its appeal to investors. He added that the Ministry is working to increase industrial companies’ utilization of this ecosystem, enabling them to meet technical and regulatory requirements and develop products aligned with the needs of local and international markets. In cooperation with government and private-sector partners, the Ministry continues to develop the ecosystem in line with international best practices, supporting greater industrial value creation in the national economy and strengthening global confidence in UAE products.