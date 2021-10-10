The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced that Thursday, October 21, would be a paid leave for all employees in the private sector on the occasion of Prophet Mohammed's (PBUH) birthday.
The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also made an announcement on Sunday and added that work would resume on Sunday, October 24.
The birthday of Prophet Mohammad is celebrated on the 12th day of Rabi Al Awwal. In Arabic, the holiday is referred to as Eid Al Mawlid Al Nabawi. The authority wished President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on this occasion.
What is typically done for the Prophet's Birthday?
This holiday is less of a celebration and more of an observance. It is encouraged for Muslims to spend the day connecting with God spiritually, by either fasting or reading the Quran. Muslims commemorate the anniversary of the birth of the Messenger of God.
Prophet Mohammed was born in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in the year 570 AD of the Gregorian calendar. The precise Gregorian date of his birth is unclear. However, Muslims observe Muhammed's birthday on the 12th day of the Islamic month of Rabi Al-Awwal, which is the third month of the Islamic year.