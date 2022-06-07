Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Tuesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of three new ministers.
The President wished the three ministers’ success in their tasks to develop vital education sector in line with the country’s progress at various levels and to meet the requirements of the current and future developmental needs, to build a capable generation that is proud of its national identity.
"Our interest in enhancing the quality of education stems from our belief in the importance of this vital sector in shaping the future, as a main source of development that provides qualified national competencies to serve the nation,” Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid highlighted the need for continuous development to meet the nation’s future requirements. He said: "We are keen to develop government work to meet the requirements of development and we are committed to supporting our key national goals."
“Today, I witnessed with my brother, the UAE President, the oath taking ceremony of the recently appointed three ministers within the recent restructure in the education sector,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid tweeted.
The President and Vice President instructed the ministers to act in the field, implement the best international learning models, intensify efforts and work to firmly consolidate national identity and culture.
“We directed the ministers to undertake field work, apply the best global models of learning and work towards fostering national identity and culture. The future of our nation begins from our schools and this is a big responsibility,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added.
The new ministers are Ahmed Al Falasi, Minister of Education, Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Future Technology, and Sara Musallam, the Minister of State for Early Education.
The swearing-in-ceremony was attended Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.