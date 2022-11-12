Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on Saturday met with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at Al Marmoom in Dubai.
During the meeting, they discussed a number of issues related to the UAE and its citizens, especially efforts to drive the country’s development and renaissance and achieve the aspirations of the UAE leadership and people for a brighter and more prosperous future.
They also prayed to Allah Almighty to continue to bless the UAE with greater stability, security and safety and development on all levels.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; and Khalifa Saeed Sulaiman, Chairman of Protocols for the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE.