Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Majesty King Charles III on his coronation ceremony.
Sheikh Mohamed took to Twitter to extend his heartfelt wishes, stating, "Congratulations to my dear friend His Majesty King Charles III on his coronation ceremony. We extend our heartfelt wishes to the United Kingdom and its people on this historic day and look forward to further strengthening our countries' longstanding partnership."
Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated King Charles III on his coronation on Saturday.
In a tweet, Sheikh Mohammed wrote: "Congratulations to King Charles III on his coronation today. The United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom share a longstanding historical relationship, and we look forward to further enhancing it and taking it to new levels during the reign of the new king."
The UAE and the UK have enjoyed a deep and enduring relationship, with strong ties in areas such as trade, investment, and security cooperation.
President Sheikh Mohamed's message highlights the UAE's commitment to continue building upon these foundations, strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two nations under King Charles III's reign.
Representing the UAE in the coronation ceremony was Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court.
Sheikh Mansour attended the official reception hosted by King Charles III at Buckingham Palace on Saturday. The event celebrated King Charles III's coronation and marked a new chapter in the history of the UK.