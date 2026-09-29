GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties and regional stability

Talks focus on cooperation, mutual interests and stability across the Middle East

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
UAE President, Turkish Foreign Minister discuss strengthening bilateral ties and regional stability

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye.

During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Turkish President His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued prosperity and progress. His Highness asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to pass on his regards to President Erdoğan, along with his hopes for continued prosperity and development for Türkiye and its people.

His Highness and the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in a manner that serves their mutual interests.

The meeting also addressed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with a focus on developments in the Middle East and ongoing efforts to promote security, stability and lasting peace across the region.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Authority for People of Determination; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; along with a number of sheikhs and officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Sheikh Mohammed sets out three rules for future leaders

Sheikh Mohammed sets out three rules for future leaders

4m read
September prices edged up to Dh3.80 per litre for Super 98, Dh3.69 for Special 95 and Dh3.61 for E-Plus 91, while diesel costs Dh4.30. However, petrol remains below its 2026 highs.

UAE fuel prices: $100+ oil raises October hike risk

3m read
The initiative, organised by MBRGI, honours Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid’s legacy of sport, charity and community service.

Sports community honours Sheikh Ahmed with Gaza aid

2m read
Support comes as the outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo spreads geographically.

UAE pledges $10m to tackle Ebola outbreak in Africa

2m read