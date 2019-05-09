ABU DHABI: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Wednesday at his Al Bateen Palace Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers and exchanged with them warm greetings on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.
Shaikh Khalifa welcomed His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.
The President also received Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; along with a number of other Shaikhs and senior state officials.
Shaikh Khalifa prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the occasion with continued progress and prosperity to the UAE people and leadership.
The audience wished Shaikh Khalifa good health and further success to continue to lead the nation's developmental drive and augment national achievements and gains, in line with the policy of the Founding Father, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan, with regards to leadership, human resource development and well-being with the ultimate goal of realising the nation's aspirations for development, progress and prosperity.
The royal gathering was attended by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Shaikh Tahnoun Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region; Shaikh Hazza Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council; Shaikh Saeed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative; Shaikh Nahyan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Lt. General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Shaikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Shaikh Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Shaikh Omar Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Shaikh Khalid Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination; Dr. Shaikh Sultan Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Member of the Executive Council of Abu Dhabi; Shaikh Khalid Bin Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Committee; Shaikh Theyab Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of Department of Transport; along with a number of other Shaikhs; in addition to Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.