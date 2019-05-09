President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan yesterday received at his Al Bateen Palace Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers and exchanged with them Ramadan greetings Image Credit: WAM

ABU DHABI: President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan received Wednesday at his Al Bateen Palace Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers and exchanged with them warm greetings on the advent of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces exchange greetings at the Presidential Palace yesterday as His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, looks on. Image Credit: WAM

Shaikh Khalifa welcomed His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Shaikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; and Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman; Shaikh Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi of Fujairah; Shaikh Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Shaikh Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai with Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed during their meeting. Image Credit: WAM

The President also received Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Shaikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance; Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Shaikh Ammar Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Hamad Bin Mohammad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Shaikh Rashid Bin Saud Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; Shaikh Abdullah Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Deputy Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; Shaikh Mohammad Bin Saud Bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; along with a number of other Shaikhs and senior state officials.

Shaikh Khalifa prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the occasion with continued progress and prosperity to the UAE people and leadership.

haikh Mohammad Bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Obaid Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs as he received wellwishers and officials at Qasr Al Watan Image Credit: Twitter

The audience wished Shaikh Khalifa good health and further success to continue to lead the nation's developmental drive and augment national achievements and gains, in line with the policy of the Founding Father, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan, with regards to leadership, human resource development and well-being with the ultimate goal of realising the nation's aspirations for development, progress and prosperity.