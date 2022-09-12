Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received a written letter from Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka, concerning the bilateral ties between the two countries.
The letter was received by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, during his meeting in Abu Dhabi with Naseer Ahamed, Minister of Environment and Special Envoy of the President of Sri Lanka.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the relations between the UAE and Sri Lanka and opportunities for enhancing their cooperation in various areas. They also talked about regional and international developments and issues of mutual concern.
Sheikh Abdullah welcomed Ahamed’s visit, highlighting the distinguished bilateral ties between their countries.
For his part, Ahamed affirmed his country's keenness to boost its overall cooperation with the UAE, and commended the UAE’s leading regional and international status.