Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Tuesday received poet Musaed bin Tasas Al Harthy, winner of the Million’s Poet title, at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis.
The 10th edition of the prize was organised by the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee – Abu Dhabi.
Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Al Harthy on winning ‘Al Bairaq’, the winner’s flag from Million’s Poet, and other participants in the progamme, who contributed to bringing joy to lovers of poetry in the UAE and the Arab world.
The UAE president also extended his thanks and appreciation to organisers of the programme who contributed to its success during the past editions.
Title winner Al Harthy expressed his happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and lauded his support for the UAE’s cultural initiatives.
Some 48 participants from various Arab countries competed for the title.
In attendance were Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; in addition to a number of Sheikhs and top officials.