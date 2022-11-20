Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received today Dr. Delcy Rodríguez, Vice President of Venezuela, at Al Shati Palace.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the visiting Vice President of Venezuela who conveyed the greetings of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to His Highness and his best wishes for further progress and prosperity in the UAE.
The UAE President asked Delcy Rodríguez to convey his greetings and best wishes for continued happiness and health to President Maduro and his best wishes for further stability and prosperity to the friendly people of Venezuela.
Sheikh Mohamed and the Vice President of Venezuela discussed the friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and the opportunities available to both sides to develop them and diversify their base, especially in the investment, trade and economic fields. They exchanged views on a number of issues and topics of common concern.
The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Suroor bin Mohammed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; a number of senior officials and members of the delegation accompanying the Venezuelan Vice President.