GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE President receives US delegation participating in trilateral talks

UAE underscores global trust by hosting diplomatic efforts for peace

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google

Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received the US delegation participating in the UAE-hosted trilateral talks between the Russian Federation and Ukraine, mediated by the United States.

The delegation includes US presidential envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The UAE is hosting the talks as part of its efforts to promote dialogue and advance diplomatic efforts towards a political solution to the crisis, reflecting its commitment to supporting diplomatic initiatives aimed at achieving peace and stability worldwide.

Hosting the talks also underscores the international community’s confidence in the UAE and its longstanding commitment to promoting peace.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President; and a number of officials.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai Municipality plans to expand green spaces and develop public and recreational facilities to improve quality of life across the emirate.

New Dubai law sets out Municipality’s powers and role

3m read
Sharjah approves 150 applicants for Nov 24 mass wedding

Sharjah approves 150 applicants for Nov 24 mass wedding

2m read
Sheikh Hamdan honours winners of ‘Dubai-it Award’

Sheikh Hamdan honours winners of ‘Dubai-it Award’

5m read
UAE shoppers can now compare Amazon, supermarket prices

UAE shoppers can now compare Amazon, supermarket prices

3m read